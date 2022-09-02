Torbay Council is facing a bill of £20,000 after golf balls have caused damage to a Grade I listed building.

The roof of the medieval Spanish Barn at Torre Abbey, in Torbay, has been damaged by users of a nearby pitch and putt Abbey Park Golf centre, according to the council.

It says it has had 31 holes made in its roof since 2017.

It said: “We have been continuously reviewing the use of public space around Torre Abbey as part of the phased restoration of this important heritage asset.

“We are acutely aware of the damage to the Spanish Barn roof, and we have discussed our concerns with the ‘pitch & putt’ tenant, who recognise the problem. The damage is accidental, but it remains a concern.

“A strategic review of the bay’s open spaces which includes the area in front of the Spanish Barn, down to the sea, will be given due consideration next year alongside the needs of the council’s events strategy and the need for improved access to Torre Abbey, to increase footfall.

“There will be further public consultation and community engagement once we resume work on our open spaces strategy.”

Heath Parkin, who owns the golf course, says measures have been taken to rectify the problem.

He said: “The bottom line is the problem is historical dating right back to when the course was designed over 80 years ago. A golf green was made right next to the barn which meant balls would always be hit in that vicinity.

“We rectified the problem last season by completely removing the green from that area and constructing a new green in another part of the course. So now nobody hits any balls anywhere near the direction of the Spanish Barn, so the problem is solved from my perspective.”

Torre Abbey’s tithe barn was built to store taxes paid to the abbey in the form of grain, hay and other farm produce.

It is known as the Spanish Barn and is now used as a venue for weddings and ceremonies during the summer months.