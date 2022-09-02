A man who frequently 'abused and intimidated' members of the public in Gloucester has been banned from the city centre.

Benjamin Ambrose-Buckle, of Worcester Street in the city, engaged in theft and anti-social behaviour, made threatening comments and behaved aggressively and intimidatingly towards members of the public and police officers.

On 23 July, the 32-year-old was served with a civil anti-social behaviour injunction (ASBI).

Gloucester Neighbourhood Police Team Inspector Si Motala said: “Ambrose-Buckle has caused persistent issues within Gloucester for residents, shoppers and businesses through anti-social and threatening and intimidating behaviour.

“I hope this sends a clear message that we will use whatever enforcement powers available to us to combat issues which are causing a negative impact on our community.”

The injunction forbids Ambrose-Buckle from causing alarm or harassment or distress to anybody in Gloucester, using or threatening anyone with violence in the city and being in a public place with alcohol.

The order runs until 22 August next year. If he breaks the conditions, he could be arrested.

Gloucester City Safe Manager Steve Lindsay said: “Ambrose-Buckle has acted aggressively towards a City Protection Officer, been abusive to members of staff who work in our businesses within the city centre along with committing several thefts.

"He has received warnings, however he has continued to behave in a way which causes harassment, alarm and distress.

“This injunction not only protects the public and businesses within the city, but also shows that these types of behaviour will not be tolerated."