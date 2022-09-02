The beaches in Cornwall where dogs are now allowed
Dogs are now allowed back onto most beaches on the Cornish coast as the summer season draws to a close, but restrictions remain on a small number.
Dog bans have officially been lifted on more than thirty council-run beaches.
Those with Blue Flag and Seaside Award beaches have longer restrictions due to the requirements of the Award status.
There are also three protected wildlife areas that are subject to individual restrictions.
Where restrictions still apply, they're usually in place from 10am to 6pm.
Cornish beaches where dogs are allowed from September 1 to June 30:
Cadgwith Cove, Cadgwith
Castle Beach, Falmouth
Cawsand Beach, Cawsand
Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes
Church Cove, Gunwalloe
Harveys Towans - Godrevy Point, Hayle
Housel Bay, The Lizard
Kennack Sands Beach, The Lizard
Kynance Cove, The Lizard
Maenporth Beach, Falmouth
Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach
Wherry Town to Battery Rocks
Longrock level crossing to Marazion
Perranuthnoe
Poldhu Beach, Mullion
Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion
Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno
Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan
Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives
Porthleven West, Porthleven
Porthpean Beach, St Austell
Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey
Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath
Praa Sands Beach, Praa Sands
Readymoney Cove, Fowey
St George’s Well, Padstow
St Ives Harbour Beach, St Ives
Summer’s Beach, St Mawes
Swanpool Beach, Falmouth
Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho
Tunnel Beach, Falmouth
Cornish beaches where dog are allowed from October 1 to May 14:
Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay
Crackington Haven, Bude
Crooklets Beach, Bude
Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth
Polzeath Beach, Polzeath
Porth Beach, Porth
Porthmeor Beach, St Ives
Porthminister Beach, St Ives
Porthtowan Beach, Porthtowan
Sennen Beach, Sennen
Trevone Beach, Padstow
Widemouth Beach, Bude
Cornish beaches with a year round dog ban:
Carnsew Pool
Copperhouse Pool
Hayle Estuary