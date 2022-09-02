The beaches in Cornwall where dogs are now allowed

Dogs are now allowed back onto most beaches on the Cornish coast as the summer season draws to a close, but restrictions remain on a small number.

Dog bans have officially been lifted on more than thirty council-run beaches.

Those with Blue Flag and Seaside Award beaches have longer restrictions due to the requirements of the Award status.

There are also three protected wildlife areas that are subject to individual restrictions.

Where restrictions still apply, they're usually in place from 10am to 6pm.

Cornish beaches where dogs are allowed from September 1 to June 30:

Cadgwith Cove, Cadgwith

Castle Beach, Falmouth

Cawsand Beach, Cawsand

Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

Church Cove, Gunwalloe

Harveys Towans - Godrevy Point, Hayle

Housel Bay, The Lizard

Kennack Sands Beach, The Lizard

Kynance Cove, The Lizard

Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

Longrock level crossing to Marazion

Perranuthnoe

Poldhu Beach, Mullion

Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno

Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

Porthleven West, Porthleven

Porthpean Beach, St Austell

Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath

Praa Sands Beach, Praa Sands

Readymoney Cove, Fowey

St George’s Well, Padstow

St Ives Harbour Beach, St Ives

Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

Cornish beaches where dog are allowed from October 1 to May 14:

Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay

Crackington Haven, Bude

Crooklets Beach, Bude

Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

Polzeath Beach, Polzeath

Porth Beach, Porth

Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

Porthminister Beach, St Ives

Porthtowan Beach, Porthtowan

Sennen Beach, Sennen

Trevone Beach, Padstow

Widemouth Beach, Bude

Cornish beaches with a year round dog ban: