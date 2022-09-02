Skip to content

The beaches in Cornwall where dogs are now allowed

dog on beach
Dog bans have officially been lifted on more than thirty council-run beaches.

Dogs are now allowed back onto most beaches on the Cornish coast as the summer season draws to a close, but restrictions remain on a small number.

Those with Blue Flag and Seaside Award beaches have longer restrictions due to the requirements of the Award status.

There are also three protected wildlife areas that are subject to individual restrictions.

Where restrictions still apply, they're usually in place from 10am to 6pm.

Cornish beaches where dogs are allowed from September 1 to June 30:

  • Cadgwith Cove, Cadgwith

  • Castle Beach, Falmouth

  • Cawsand Beach, Cawsand

  • Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

  • Church Cove, Gunwalloe

  • Harveys Towans - Godrevy Point,  Hayle

  • Housel Bay, The Lizard

  • Kennack Sands Beach, The Lizard

  • Kynance Cove, The Lizard

  • Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

  • Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

  • Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

  • Longrock level crossing to Marazion

  • Perranuthnoe

  • Poldhu Beach, Mullion

  • Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

  • Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno

  • Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

  • Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

  • Porthleven West, Porthleven

  • Porthpean Beach, St Austell

  • Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

  • Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath

  • Praa Sands Beach, Praa Sands

  • Readymoney Cove, Fowey

  • St George’s Well, Padstow

  • St Ives Harbour Beach, St Ives

  • Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

  • Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

  • Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

  • Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

Cornish beaches where dog are allowed from October 1 to May 14:

  • Carbis Bay Beach, Carbis Bay

  • Crackington Haven, Bude

  • Crooklets Beach, Bude

  • Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth

  • Polzeath Beach, Polzeath

  • Porth Beach, Porth

  • Porthmeor Beach, St Ives

  • Porthminister Beach, St Ives

  • Porthtowan Beach, Porthtowan

  • Sennen Beach, Sennen

  • Trevone Beach, Padstow

  • Widemouth Beach, Bude

Cornish beaches with a year round dog ban:

  • Carnsew Pool

  • Copperhouse Pool

  • Hayle Estuary