Play Brightcove video

Watch Kathy Wardle's report

The future of Wadebridge Sports & Leisure Centre has been secured, with the site now officially handed over to a community group.

Wadebridge was one of five Cornwall Council owned leisure centres under threat of closure last year.

Local groups were invited to come forward with a business case to take over the site, and Friends of Wadebridge Leisure Centre CIC (FOWLC) made a successful bid.

The centre's new Director Emma Tudge told ITV News they've managed to keep on the original staff and are excited to be taking over.

She said ''It felt like it was a long time coming, but we are really happy to have the doors open and welcoming people in for their swim and their gym training. It's a real relief that we've been able to keep the centre open for the people of Wadebridge.''

Wadebridge Sports & Leisure Centre Credit: ITV News

Cllr Richard Pears, portfolio holder for customers at Cornwall Council added: “It’s encouraging to see that after the work put in by all parties to find a way forward, Wadebridge Leisure Centre is now operating under the auspices of the FOWLC Community Interest Company.”

FOWLC CIC now faces the challenge of making the centre more energy efficient. It was built in 1988 and has outdated heating and filtration systems.

Emma says there are plans to launch a £1million Crowdfunder appeal to update the facilities.

She said: ''There's much newer technology on the market, and we're aiming to become carbon neutral and as energy efficient as possible. It's really the only way the centre is going to be sustainable long term.''

The centre was opened in 1988 Credit: ITV News

The centre was previously managed by leisure operator GLL, which runs services on behalf of Cornwall Council. Last October Wadebridge was named as one of the sites that was deemed no longer financially viable.

GLL has been working with the new community led team during the transition.

James Curry, Head of Service for GLL said: “I am delighted with how the transfer of services from BETTER to FOWLC has progressed. Clearly the last year has been very challenging for everyone involved with Wadebridge Leisure Centre. However, a special mention needs to go to the staff team, who have worked tirelessly to ensure normal service has been maintained.''

There are now plans to launch five new fitness classes as well as early morning and late night sessions. An official Wadebridge Sport & Leisure Centre open day is planned for 17th September 2022.