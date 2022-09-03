Play Brightcove video

A seven-year-old girl has written a thank you letter to Plymouth Foodbank after it helped her family.

The little girl, known only as 'Chloe', also fundraised £80 to buy more supplies for the charity.

Volunteers at Plymouth Foodbank, which is based at The Oasis Project in Stonehouse, said they were blown away by the gesture.

In the charming handwritten letter Chloe wrote: "I have chosen to support the foodbank as me, Mummy, Daddy and my sister had to come for food when Daddy changed jobs and we had no money.''

The letter from 7 year old Chloe Credit: ITV News

Foodbank Project Manager Maria Mills described the letter as 'precious'.

Maria told ITV News: "The volunteers were just blown away. To my knowledge, this is the first time we've had a child who has supported us because they have had a family that's used the foodbank.

"I think this little girl has put the dots together and said I need to help other people. I think it's amazing."

The letter describes how the 7-year-old took part in a sponsored read to earn her Brownies Charity Badge, and used the £80 she raised to buy supplies for Plymouth Foodbank.

Her timing couldn't have been better. Food donations to the charity have dropped by more than half, whilst demand has risen by 70 percent in the last year alone.

Nigel Morris at Plymouth Foodbank Credit: ITV News

Chair of volunteers Nigel Morris said the service has had to start buying in supplies using donated money.

He said: "We have been spending up to £2000 on food a week because the donations have gone down by 60% over the last year. So, we're spending £2000 in donated money from churches and from various organisations.

"We have enough pasta and beans but we're in need of more soup and toiletries, especially toothbrushes."

The foodbank provides three days worth of emergency food to referred clients who are struggling financially.

20-year-old Jack Daniel from Plymouth told ITV News paying for energy bills and food shopping is becoming difficult.

"Food is a main necessity and so is electricity, but the electricity is draining our resources. I'm coming here because it's getting that difficult for us to get food on the table," he said.

The Trussell Trust-managed Plymouth Foodbank operates out of The Oasis Project in Stonehouse area of the city. It is part of the work and ministry of Plymouth Methodist Central Hall.

The centre also offers advice and support with things like employment and training.