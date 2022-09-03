A banned handgun, ammunition and a 'swordstick' disguised as a walking cane were all found at the Devon home of a special constable.

A search of Anton Calvert's home and outbuildings in Paignton by officers led to the discovery of a handgun with ammunition and a stun gun on 24 April.

Further searches by Devon and Cornwall Police also uncovered Calvert's operational police equipment including his personal issue incapacitant spray and extendable baton, despite the special constable being off duty.

More searches of Calvert's address also uncovered a quantity of live rifle ammunition in a jar and a metal ‘swordstick’ disguised as a walking cane.

The 40-year-old was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the swordstick.

The special constable for Devon and Cornwall Police was immediately suspended.

Calvert pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm (pistol) and two counts of possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device.

He stated he had only ever owned the handgun as a commemorative item and he had never used or fired it. He also accepted that he possessed the police incapacitant spray and baton while off duty when he was supposed to place them in a dedicated locker to store equipment.

Calvert was handed a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and court costs on Friday (2 September).

DI Dave Pebworth said: “Calvert’s actions have fallen well below what is expected of a special constable and we welcome the sentence handed to him today.

“As soon as the allegations against him came to light, Calvert was suspended from the force.

“Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, he will be subject to a misconduct hearing to determine what action will be taken by the force. Action which of course will be published once the process has concluded.”