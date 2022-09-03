Four men have been arrested following a high-speed car chase that saw a police helicopter tail two suspects across south Bristol.

The pursuit began after officers from Avon and Somerset Police attempted to stop a car on Lower Bristol Road, Bath, just before 8pm on Thursday (1 September).

But the car sped off at speed meaning officers on the ground asked for support from the National Police Air Service. This led to a helicopter being deployed.

The car was found in Otterford Close, Whitchurch, and two men were arrested nearby at around 8.10pm.

A further search uncovered two other men in Chessington Avenue, who were also arrested at around 8.20pm.

The vehicle was found to be driving on false plates and was identified as being stolen from Dorset.

The four arrested men are aged between 19 and 22. Two were arrested on suspicion of burglary and two others on suspicion of theft of a vehicle.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.