A low-cost Bristol housing scheme, which provides accommodation for vulnerable young adults, will be rolled out across the UK.

Managed by The Hope Rise Project, the £80 a week ZEDpod homes were built in St George two years ago to support young adults at risk of homelessness.

Nine people aged between 20 and 35 had a two-year tenancy under the scheme, referred by the YMCA charity.

Prior to being housed, they were sofa surfers, care leavers and refugees at risk of homelessness.

One year after moving into the affordable housing, six were working, one was training (NEET), one was in college and one was doing an apprenticeship.

Around two thirds of the tenants chose to engage with community builders involved in the project, who supported a range of practical, emotional and social needs from help with decorating, job applications and exam preparation.

One resident said: "This place has done such a good job of making me feel you have support around you. Sometimes there's an activity or sometimes it's food nights.

“The people here are so nice; you feel like you are being welcomed with open arms every time they see you. Each person I've met has helped me come out of my shell a little bit more.”

The average price for a one-bedroom flat in Bristol is £1,084 a month according to real estate firm Zoopla, making the ZEDpods two-thirds cheaper.