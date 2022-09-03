Bus fares are to be capped in England at £2 per journey from January to March, following the success of a trial held in Cornwall.

The Department for Transport announced the new policy on Saturday (3 September), and said it could save people more than £3 per single bus fare.

The new measure has been introduced in a bid to tackle the cost of living crisis, which is seeing many families squeezed by rising prices.

But the scheme, which will see a £2 bus fare cap on almost every single journey across England, has its origins in Cornwall.

In January, a flat-rate bus pilot scheme was introduced in the Duchy, backed by £23.5 million of Government funding, and will run across four years.

The 'Any Ticket Any Bus' scheme includes a £3 a day ticket within towns or a £9 day ticket across all of the county, which is valid across different operators.

The Department for Transport claims the scheme has already seen an indicative 10% increase in passenger numbers as a result.

Now, a version of the project is being extended across England, with the government providing up to £60 million over three months to subsidise operator costs and incentivise greener travel for commuters.

It's claimed the average single fare for a three-mile journey is estimated at over £2.80, meaning that the new fare will save passengers almost 30% of the price every time they travel.

Transport Secretary Grant Schapps said: “Buses are by far and away the most used form of public transport, so ensuring that almost all bus journeys are no more than £2 will assist passengers over the winter months and provide direct help to thousands of households across the country.

“This £60 million boost will mean everyone can affordably get to work, education, the shops and doctor’s appointments.

"We know people will be feeling the pressure of rising costs this winter, and so we have been working hard this summer to provide practical concrete help that will lower daily expenditure."

During the pandemic bus passenger numbers declined significantly, along with other public transport users, and figures show usage has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

But it's hoped that by ensuring the public can access affordable bus fares, more people will be encouraged to choose buses for local journeys, reducing carbon emissions. The government estimates the scheme will take at least 2 million car journeys off the roads.

It also says the scheme is not being implemented until 2023 to give operators and local authorities time to work with the government to implement a scheme that most effectively delivers real savings for passengers.

Fares that are already less than £2 will not be affected, it added.