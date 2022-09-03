This week we've published harrowing and painful stories from people caught up in Cornwall's housing crisis.

From a young couple with a new baby forced to leave and move to Plymouth to a homeless woman who set up a support group for hundreds others in the same position as her, these stories of housing woes are now all too common.

And they are an everyday reality for so many.

Charlene, a mum of three young children, has been living in a single hotel room for almost six months. They were only meant to be there six weeks.

Samantha is sofa surfing with her teenage son and husband. They live out of a suitcase and split time between relatives and friends front rooms. Their landlord sold up and Samantha says the property was listed as an opportunity for a holiday let rather than as a family home.

Charlene has been washing her dishes in the hotel sink for almost six months - and has struggled to find anywhere to live

They will struggle to pay the rocketing rent prices in Falmouth, where her husband runs his boating business and she works as a visitor information manager - a painful juxtaposition of an industry which secures their jobs and wages but is contributing to growing housing issues.

Scott Jenkin, who works at Treliske Hospital in Truro very nearly lost his rental home at Easter before their landlord had a change of heart. The stress of it - knowing that there were simply not enough rental properties to go around locally - on top of being a vital member of the NHS in a role which requires you to be the caregiver to everyone else - was a huge burden for him and his family to bear.

NHS worker Scott Jenkin was left in a 'blind panic' trying to find a new home in Cornwall

Phil Norgan, an estate agent, set up a campaign specifically to help find landlords and houses where he could prioritise NHS staff. In around half a year, he's seen the enquiries to him triple, and the county's main hospital has more than 700 of its staff in a Facebook group looking for homes.

Amelia and Mike have lived in Cornwall all their lives - they have family dating back generations in South East Cornwall. Despite being given extra months by their landlord to find a home, those available were few and far between. Baby Jovi had only been born a couple of months before their eviction news, marring every special time a new family should be able to have with their baby.

And whilst tourism is an important part of Cornwall's economy, things have got to change.

Airbnb recently announced a Cornwall Healthy Tourism Commitment to support a sustainable tourism recovery and the Government says it is reviewing the effect of short-term holiday lets in the hope of improving the holiday letting market for those living in popular tourism destinations like Devon and Cornwall.

Whilst Cornwall Council says they are doing all they can to help, ranging from building new properties, bringing in modular units to use instead of booking people into hotel rooms, it's not enough in the immediate future to help those who so desperately need it right now.

Cornwall Council is trying to introduce a range of housing measures to ease the crisis in the Duchy

Olly Monk, the councillor responsible for planning, sympathises greatly with those in housing peril. He doesn't want to see future generations pushed out of the place they grew up in, or their parents and grandparents did.

Second homes, landlords selling up to cash in on rising house prices, private rentals turned into holiday lets, tourism booming, people moving from urban areas into Cornwall now workplaces have become more flexible and rental prices on the up have culminated to created the perfect storm of housing woes.

But as to when it will end, it seems still no one has that answer that thousands in Cornwall are searching for.