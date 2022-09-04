The 'sonic bench' being used to help firefighters de-stress

Firefighters in Cornwall have road-tested a special bench which uses soothing sounds and mindfulness to help them destress.

The crew at Tolvaddon Fire Station near Camborne have been trialling the new "sonic bench" to help them relax after a tough shift.

The bench is the creation of Flushing-based sound artist Justin Wiggan, who specialises in using sound to help lower agitation.

Users sit down and are guided through a breathing exercise. They can also choose soothing sounds like bird song or waves.

Justin said: "Wellbeing is absolutely crucial in our fast-paced pressurised world, and firefighters work in particularly high-stress situations. The bench is designed to provide a safe space and help create a calmer state of mind."

Firefighter John Navin and bench creator Justin Wiggan Credit: ITV News

Crew manager at Tolvaddon Station John Navin said firefighting is often a stressful job.

He told ITV News: "You need your own space to gather your thoughts for a bit. It's very hard to relax at the station because the sights and sounds remind you of everything you've just done.

"To have a little bit of peace and quiet and within three to four minutes to be relaxed is excellent."

The bench is available for use by firefighters and control room staff, who often deal with harrowing calls.

Chief fire officer at Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service Kathryn Billing said: "We were delighted to trial the bench at Tolvaddon.

"Justin Wiggan has been relentless in his plight to make a difference to the wellbeing of our firefighters.

"The stigma of mental health still remains and I am so grateful for Black Watch at Tolvaddon for their openness to do something different.''

The Sonic Bench emits sounds of waves and birdsong Credit: ITV News

The pilot project was supported by the University of Exeter's Inclusivity Project, which aims to support small and medium-sized Cornish businesses to improve health and wellbeing at work.

The project used a simple traffic light system to measure how firefighters were feeling.

Researchers found overall the firefighters reported a positive experience of using the bench, with the majority feeling better as a result of the sounds and breathing exercises.

Dr Daniel Derbyshire, of the University of Exeter, who worked on the project, said: "It's fantastic to apply our research expertise to this innovative idea that could go some way towards helping firefighters reduce their stress levels.''

''I think that there are lots of other environments where this kind of soundscape could be really useful, such as other blue light services and NHS workers.''

Similar benches have also been installed at The Fire Fighters Charity's three centres across the UK, and have been trialled in schools and prisons. There are now plans to create a virtual mobile version of the bench that can be accessed in any environment.