The family of a man who died after a collision near Salisbury have released a tribute to him, describing him as 'infinitely loved'.

21 year-old William Beal died in a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Monday 29 August.

His family said, in a statement: "He was infinitely loved as a son, brother, friend and soldier. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed by his family and friends and how devastating the loss is.

"William will always be remembered and loved by many."

On the day of the incident Wiltshire Police issued a statement saying: "For reasons currently unknown, a vehicle had left the carriageway on a slight right-hand bend and collided with a hedgerow and telegraph pole which caused the car to roll.

"Sadly, the driver – a local man in his 20s – died at the scene. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”