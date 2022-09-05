Residents at a care home in Devon which is the subject of a police investigation have been found with "unexplained bruising" on their bodies.

Healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Levanto Residential Care Home, in Paignton, a few weeks after claims of physical and emotional abuse came to light during a previous visit.

The most recent inspection was carried out on June 28 and a report has now been released which says the home remains 'inadequate'. The CQC has notified the local authority of concerns relating to five people.

Its inspectors found three residents had new and unexplained bruising, with their report saying staff "did not always take action in response to people's declining health".

Some residents were found to have been unwell for five or six days without the proper care.

Elsewhere inspectors witnessed one person who required a puree diet due to their increased risk of choking being fed chopped-up pasta and salad. Despite losing 30% of their body weight, inspectors also found no evidence this same resident had been referred to a dietitian.

However, the CQC also said the short time span between the two visits - just 12 days - means it would not have been reasonable to expect the home to have made any significant progress.

It said the care home has begun to make changes, including introducing a choice at meal times.

Medicines missing

The report says medicines were "not being managed safely and the stock was not being controlled".

Inspectors found four people had more medicines than records indicated there should be, meaning staff were unable to tell if people had taken their medication as prescribed.

One person also had 10 anti-depressant tablets missing which were not found until 13 days later.

The CQC report says it was also contacted by a member of staff with concerns about a medicine error involving four tablets, which had been signed as being administered to one person, were found in a bin.

The report says: "They had reported this to the registered manager but were concerned that no action had been taken."

The manager later investigated after the CQC raised concerns but said the outcome was 'inconclusive as one member of staff is saying one thing and the other one is saying another'.

The report adds: "This outcome failed to consider that the tablets had been inappropriately disposed of, and the medicines record had been signed to say they had been administered."

Staff told the CQC managers were more present in the home since our last inspection, but it had not had an entirely positive outcome.

The report says: "One staff member said it made them feel 'uneasy', another staff member said you could, 'cut the atmosphere with a knife'."

The home's management is working with Devon County Council to make improvements.

The authority has also provided new equipment to help improve safety and hired agency staff to work at the home around the clock.

Devon and Cornwall Police told ITV News West Country its enquiries into the home are ongoing.

Levanto Residential Care Home declined to comment on the CQC's report.