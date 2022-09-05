Eight people have been arrested after an animal rights protest at a Müller site near Stonehouse.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the site yesterday (Sunday 4 September).

It comes as activist group Animal Rebellion say they staged protests at several sites across the UK in a bid to halt the supply of dairy products.

Officers say that all protesters have now been removed from the site near Stonehouse which is fully operational.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Gloucestershire Constabulary upholds the right of individuals to protest in a peaceful manner, but will take action against anyone who commits any unlawful act against either people or property.

"Officers would like to reassure residents that they have sufficient resources available to deal with any incidents which may arise from these events, and they are responding to maintain law and order in the community."