Road closed after firefighters called to van blaze near Chew Magna in Somerset

  • Footage from Chew Firefighters shows them extinguishing the blaze

Firefighters were called to a large van fire in Chew Magna yesterday afternoon (Sunday 4 September).

The vehicle had caught alight on Chew Hill, one of the main access roads into the village.

The road had to be closed while crews extinguished the blaze.

Weather warning for thunderstorms in place for West Country

A spokesperson for Chew Magna's Avon Fire & Rescue Service fire station said: "Our pump is currently in attendance at a van on Fire on Chew Hill.

"Two Breathing apparatus & high pressure hose reel in use."