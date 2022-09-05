Play Brightcove video

Footage from Chew Firefighters shows them extinguishing the blaze

Firefighters were called to a large van fire in Chew Magna yesterday afternoon (Sunday 4 September).

The vehicle had caught alight on Chew Hill, one of the main access roads into the village.

The road had to be closed while crews extinguished the blaze.

A spokesperson for Chew Magna's Avon Fire & Rescue Service fire station said: "Our pump is currently in attendance at a van on Fire on Chew Hill.

"Two Breathing apparatus & high pressure hose reel in use."