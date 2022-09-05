Five people have been arrested as part of a police operation tackling motocross bike theft in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

A 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old man, two 18-year-old men and a 52-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

It's part of an investigation involving Avon and Somerset Police and Wiltshire Police forces.

The arrests were made after warrants were carried out today (5 September) at addresses in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire. It followed police intelligence around motocross bike theft which was gathered in both counties between Monday 6 June and Thursday 9 June.

Avon and Somerset Police Inspector Jon Nash said the arrests are part of an "ongoing investigation".

"We have worked closely with colleagues in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire, resulting in the series of warrants carried out this morning," he said.

"We know there is significant public concern around the theft of motorbikes, and we hope this positive action shows the public we take these offences seriously.

"The five people are now in custody in Wiltshire and will be questioned about these offences."

Police officers also seized a quantity of suspected cannabis from one of the addresses.

The suspects are currently being questioned in custody in Wiltshire.