A goalkeeper was sent off after he was caught urinating in a hedge during a match.

On Saturday (4 September) Hampshire side Blackfield & Langley FC played against Shepton Mallet FC in the FA Cup's first qualifying round tie.

But in the 76th minute, Blackfield's keeper Connor Maseko was shown a red card after he decided to urinate in the bush while retrieving the ball for a goal kick.

Shepton Mallet FC tweeted: "Blackfield keeper is sent off for urinating in the hedge! Never seen it before."

Blackfield & Langley FC replied: "See you Tuesday evening (hopefully get plenty of toilet breaks on route)."

The Somerset side have branded the incident 'urinate gate' and took the opportunity to call for a new sponsor.

They tweeted: "After an unusual red card in the first tie (possibly a first) we are looking for a match sponsor. Plumbers or portaloo companies, take advantage!"

The match ended in a draw 0-0 with a replay scheduled for Tuesday 6 September.