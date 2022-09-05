A couple were rescued by lifeguards after being pulled into a rip current in Cornwall.

The RNLI rescue took place at Gunwalloe (Church Cove) on Sunday 4 September - the final day of the lifeguard season.

Two bodyboarders - a couple in their 60s - were pulled into a strong rip current during a large set of waves.

They were dragged out of the flagged area and started to drift towards the rocks on the right side of the beach.

RNLI Lifeguard Zack Martin spotted the pair and signalled for backup from his colleague Adam Wiltshire after notifying the coastguard.

The lifeguards reached the bodyboarders quickly, but the tide washed all four of them around the rocks, towards neighbouring Dollar Cove.

The rescue took place at Gunwalloe Credit: RNLI

A surfer recognised their struggle and ran along the rocks with rescue tubes. He was soon joined by RNLI Lifeguards from neighbouring Poldhu Cove.

Using the tubes, helpers were able to haul the male casualty to safety onto the rocks.

The female casualty and lifeguard Zack were pinned against the cliff by waves. Waiting for the right time between the waves, lifeguard Adam managed to swim across to Zack with a rescue tube.

They managed to guide the casualty through the waves and current, back to where Owen was waiting.

She was lifted out of the water before the next wave washed them off the rocks.

The lifeguards helped the two casualties traverse around the boulders back to the beach.

The coastguard medics assessed the couple for injuries, but they only had superficial scratches and bruises.

Lead RNLI lifeguard supervisor Adam Harris said: “This rescue took immense skill and determination. Zack and Adam willingly placed themselves in harm’s way to rescue two bodyboarders in very difficult conditions.

“Without the brave actions from the lifeguards, it would have been almost impossible to recover them to safety in time.

“With Owen's assistance and the help from the surfer and members of the public, the combined teamwork at Gunwalloe on Sunday was outstanding and we're extremely proud of them all.”

The RNLI reminds beachgoers of the importance of swimming in guarded areas.