One person has died during an industrial incident at a cliff railway in Devon.

The incident happened at Babbacombe Cliff Railway, in Torquay, at around 10.10am on Sunday morning (4 September).

Devon and Cornwall Police have now confirmed one person died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries. Their next of kin have been informed.

It is not yet clear how they were injured.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

Oddicombe Beach and the road access leading down to it are closed and will remain so until the end of the day.

The closure impacts the South West Coast Path (SWCP) leading from Babbacombe Beach through to Oddicombe Beach and the path leading from St Marychurch in Torquay down to Oddicombe Beach.