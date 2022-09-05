A person has been seriously injured after an incident at a cliff railway in Torquay yesterday morning (4 September).

Police were called by the ambulance service to the Babbacombe Cliff Railway after reports of an 'industrial incident' at a commercial premises at around 10.10am.

Babbacombe Cliff Railway gives people access to Oddicombe beach from the Babbacombe Downs.

Two cars operate on the funicular railway, each with a maximum capacity of 40 passengers.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified of the incident and the railway at Oddicombe Beach remains closed to the public this morning.