Skip to content

Person 'seriously injured' during incident at Babbacombe cliff railway in Devon

The railway runs from the cliff top in Babbacombe down to Oddicombe Beach.

A person has been seriously injured after an incident at a cliff railway in Torquay yesterday morning (4 September).

Police were called by the ambulance service to the Babbacombe Cliff Railway after reports of an 'industrial incident' at a commercial premises at around 10.10am.

Babbacombe Cliff Railway gives people access to Oddicombe beach from the Babbacombe Downs.

Family pay tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier, 21, who died in crash
The breakfast club serving up support for military veterans

Two cars operate on the funicular railway, each with a maximum capacity of 40 passengers.

The Health and Safety Executive has been notified of the incident and the railway at Oddicombe Beach remains closed to the public this morning.