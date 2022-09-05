Teen due in court accused of series of robberies on outskirts of Bristol

A teenager is due in court accused of carrying out a series of robberies on the outskirts of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police say they received reports of several offences in Patchway in South Gloucestershire at the weekend.

Ronnie Hawker has been charged with two counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery and one of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

A police spokesperson said the alleged offences happened at a bus station near The Mall, in Wood Street and in Fir Tree Close.

The 18-year-old, from Patchway, is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court today (Monday 5 September).