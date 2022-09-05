Skip to content

Tiny chick taken to safety in police officers hat after trailer toppled on bend

The chick was taken to a nearby vets by the police officer Credit: BPM Media

A baby chick has been rescued by a Wiltshire police officer after it was found nesting in straw near a toppled trailer.

The bird was found after a trailer carrying straw bales toppled as it turned off Nore Marsh Road in Wootton Bassett on 2 September.

It was rescued by a police officer who took it to a vet in their hat.

The chick was found by police dealing with the incident and was taken to George Vets in Royal Wootton Bassett by a member of Wiltshire Police's Roads Policing Unit

Wiltshire Police shared a picture of the tiny creature, saying: "So everyone knows the tale of pregnant ladies and the use of a police hat, but here we see another use.

"When a chick is found on the ground (thankfully close to the straw from our previous post) the RPU officer managed to place this bird under a nest and take it to a local vets".