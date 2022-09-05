Warning issued after several rockfalls on beaches in Cornwall

A series of rock falls in Cornwall have sparked a warning for beach-goers.

Heavy rain over the weekend has led to a series of ‘small’ cliff falls in the county, according to Cornwall Council.

Towan Beach, in Newquay, is one of the affected areas but the council is urging all beach-goers to take care and avoid beaches near cliff edges.

It said: “Anyone visiting beaches is advised to avoid the area either near cliff edges or directly underneath cliffs to ensure they are not caught by any sudden falls.

“If you are at the coast and see anybody in trouble or if you get into difficulty yourself, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”