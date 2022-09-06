'Chaos' at Bristol Airport as passengers face massive queues to board flights

Play Brightcove video

Video shows long queues at Bristol Airport this morning

Passengers have hit out at long queues at Bristol Airport this morning, calling the situation 'chaotic'.

Pictures from the airport show hundreds of travellers packing out the terminal building as they wait to get through security and board their flights.

One passenger told ITV West Country: "It's carnage at Bristol Airport. Honestly the worst airport experience of my life.

"Bag drop was chaos with long queues and broken belts.

Passengers who arrives several hours early were concerned they would miss their flights because of the delays

"Staff were so unhelpful and borderline rude. Then at security we were just told to pay for fast track - £7 each - but even this took 40 minutes.

"We left two hours to get through the airport but relied totally on the kindness of other passengers letting us go in front of them in security with no help from staff other than to say we just had to wait.

"I think that's taken 10 years off my life."

Many were left concerned they would miss their flights because of the queues and took to social media to voice their anger.

One user wrote: "Bristol Airport hang your head in shame. You have had months to sort this out. You simply don’t care."

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: “We’re really sorry that customers experienced long security queues this morning during our peak early morning period.

"Our average security queue time in recent days has been 16 minutes.

"We appreciate the frustration and worry experienced by our customers this morning.

We’re working with our business partners now to make sure that staffing levels are at the right levels.”