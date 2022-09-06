The manager of a care home in Devon has urged the new Prime Minister to consider the impact of rising energy bills on the most vulnerable in society.

As Liz Truss moved into Downing Street on Tuesday, having met the Queen at Balmoral to accept the top job, many people across the country were left wondering how the new Government plans to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Jayne Cann, manager at Honiton Manor Nursing Home, said: "Our bills are higher because we are a large building and people have to be warm. But you have to weather the storm. Our residents are our priority and if they are cold, the heating goes on.

"There's not a lot you can cut down on. We need the staff, the heating goes on if the residents are cold, the electricity, it is something the owners are aware of."

Asked to give a message to the new Prime Minister, Jayne said: "Don't forget about care homes. We seem to be the forgotten industry."

The Queen and Liz Truss met in the drawing room of the Scottish royal residence. Credit: PA

Liz Truss has become the UK's prime minister - and its third ever female premier - after meeting with the Queen at Balmoral Castle.

A photo from inside the drawing room at Balmoral showed the Queen smiling as she shook Ms Truss's hand while she held an audience with the incoming PM.

The 96-year-old monarch, wearing a grey cardigan and pleated tartan skirt, clutched a walking stick as she invited her new prime minister to form a government.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen received in audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new administration. Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Ms Truss is the 15th PM the Queen has sworn in during her 70-year reign.

She arrived shortly after Boris Johnson left the royal residence with wife Carrie after handing in his resignation to the monarch, which she was "graciously pleased to accept", said Buckingham Palace.