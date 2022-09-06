A family have been ‘left with nothing’ after a fire destroyed their home in Somerset.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house on Manor Road, Chippenham shortly after midday on August 30 after a fire started in a first-floor bedroom.

Crews from Chippenham and Melksham attended, using one hose reel jet and a covering jet to put the fire out shortly after 1pm.

The family and their dog were safely out of their house by the time fire crews arrived - but it destroyed almost everything they owned.

Sasha and her two young daughters have been living in a hotel room following the incident

Their family friend Charlie Scarterfield, from Bath, has since set up a GoFundMe page for the family.

He said they’ve been left with "nothing but the clothes on their back".

The fire started in a bedroom on the first floor Credit: Charlie Scarterfield

The fundraising page says an electrical fault caused the fire, but Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service are yet to confirm this.

Charlie shared pictures of the burnt property and says he has since been overwhelmed with donations.

He said: “Thank you so much to everyone who has donated money, clothes or toys. The girls are very happy.

“After being left with nothing it’s nice to see a smile on their faces again.”