Eight grenades have been discovered buried in a back garden in Bristol.

The explosives, thought to date back to the First World War, were accidentally dug up.

Henleaze Avenue was closed while a police explosives team was brought in.

Initially, two grenades were found but then officers carried out a search of the garden and discovered eight grenades and three used rounds of ammunition.

It was around 11am that the resident made the discovery and alerted the emergency services.

It was not until experts carried out a fingertip search of the garden that further explosives were found.

Police said the road would remain closed while EOD continue to carry out a thorough search of the garden.