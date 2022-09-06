A woman from Bath has celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

Margery Crocker, who lives at Care UK’s Rush Hill Mews, on Clarks Way, celebrated with a surprise afternoon tea party, hosted by the care home team.

She was born on August 31, 1915, in Norton St Phillip.

After finishing school, Margery worked as a maid. She then married her husband Ronald in 1960 and they had a son, Mervyn.

She regularly enjoys tapestry and drawing classes at the home, with flower arranging her favourite pastime.

Margery enjoyed a surprise party with friends

Margery revealed the secret to a long and happy life is to 'have, be kind and just enjoy it!'

Caroline Carter, General Manager at Rush Hill Mews, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to see the big smile on Margery’s face when we surprised her with an afternoon tea party.

"We always like to throw a party for special milestones – and Margery’s 107th birthday certainly called for a big celebration.

“It was fantastic to help her celebrate this incredible age with her family and friends here at Rush Hill Mews with a surprise afternoon tea party and to raise a glass to her fantastic milestone.

"We could all learn a lot from Margery's advice for living a long life – cheers to Margery!”