Watch the moment lighting strikes a house in Cornwall

An incredible video shows the moment lightning strikes a newly built home in Redruth, Cornwall.

The video shows the lightning bolt hitting the top of the roof on the estate which is still under construction.

The clip was posted by Tolvaddon Community Fire and Rescue Station in Camborne. Their crews were called out to the incident early in the afternoon on Monday 5 September.

A spokesperson for the fire station said that thankfully nobody had been hurt in the incident.

A spokesperson said: "Crews around the county are currently dealing with numerous incidents involving lightning strikes.

"Here's one which crews from Tolvaddon have visited this afternoon. Crews had difficulty locating the incident, please consider using 'what 3 words' in addition to the address when reporting an incident."

They added: "Fortunately nobody was hurt, the incident occurred in the Redruth area and there was slight fire damage to the buildings."