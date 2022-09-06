Play Brightcove video

Video shows clean-up operation after mudslide (credit: Somerset County Council)

A landslip caused by heavy rainfall has closed the A358 near Combe Florey in Somerset, with a major clean-up operation underway this morning (6 September).

Somerset Council's highways team says it will take several hours to clear the road which has been covered in mud and potatoes.

The landslip happened last night and the road has been closed in both directions between the B3224 and Combe Florey.