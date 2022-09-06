Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a Bristol rapper are appealing for witnesses and information a week on from the incident.

Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death last Monday (29 August) whilst at Notting Hill Carnival in London.

Officers were called to the Westway Flyover in Ladbrooke Grove at around 8pm.

The scene where the suspected murder unfolded in Ladbrooke Grove, West London Credit: Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

They provided emergency first aid to Takayo until paramedics arrived, however, he was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Detectives returned to the scene last night (5 September) where they handed out leaflets and spoke to the public as part of their investigations.

The Metropolitan Police say that no arrests have yet been made.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley said: “I know that there were several hundred people in the immediate area and while the carnival environment made the management of and access to the scene difficult, it also meant that there were likely to have been a number of witnesses.

“If you saw anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch.”

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information, including anyone who was filming or photographing in the area at the time and may have captured relevant footage or images on their phone or camera.

Takayo's family is being supported by specialist officers Credit: Credit: Instagram/@chrispatrick1

A dedicated page has been set up where photos and videos can be uploaded.

Information can also be provided by calling the incident room directly on 020 7175 2206 to speak to an officer, by calling 101 or by tweeting @MetCC quoting 7478/29AUG.

Anyone wishing to remain 100 per cent anonymous can contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.