A valuable piece of artwork created by Grayson Perry has been stolen from a gallery in Bristol.

The limited edition piece which is called ‘Alien Baby’ was stolen from the Hidden Gallery in Clifton Arcade between 1.15pm and 1.26pm on Tuesday 30 August.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating and say two men were seen in the area just before the theft took place.

The art work is a 27cm tall gold piece made from glazed ceramic and it was on display at the time.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "One of these men is described as white, in his thirties, of slim build, with dark facial hair.

"He was wearing a camouflage-pattern baseball cap, a dark zip-up jacket, with a blue V-neck shirt underneath, as well as dark joggers and white trainers."

Anyone who has seen this piece of art since or has information on who was involved in this theft is being asked to call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222209796.