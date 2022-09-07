Cornish village says goodbye to Doc Martin

ITV's Doc Martin is returning to our screens for its last ever series.

The 10th series of the hit comedy drama was filmed on location in Cornwall earlier this summer.

All the regular members of the cast are reprising their roles with Martin Clunes starring as Dr. Martin Ellingham, the GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood.

The life of the curmudgeonly GP, and his on-off love affair, and eventual marriage to Louisa has won millions of fans in the UK and around the world since the first series aired in 2004.

Actors Caroline Catz and Martin Clunes on set Credit: ITV News

Speaking about the series coming to an end, Martin Clunes said: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I really looked forward to coming back to this beautiful and unique part of the country this year for the tenth and final series.

"We’ve been so lucky to get to come here for so many years and the cast and crew have made lasting friendships with a lot of the people who live in Port Isaac."

The Old School House Hotel as 'Port Wenn School' Credit: The Old School House Hotel

For 18 years Port Isaac has been the setting for the fictional village of Port Wenn. Many local homes, businesses and residents have become part of the production.

The Old School House Hotel & Restaurant doubles as Port Wenn School and Nursery in the show.

Chef and owner Jake Pattenden says they've enjoyed being part of the production.

He said: "I think it was really good for the business, and we've had fan groups come from across the globe and the cast joining them for evening meals and also the crew have been eating here. I think it's been good for the village."

Port Isaac resident Clare John has been a driver for the cast and crew on set for 11 years.

She said: "I think that now that it's come to an end it's quite sad. There will obviously still be loads of people coming to 'Port Wenn' and that's great for all the businesses.

"For people like myself that worked on it, and there were a lot of local people that were employed, I think they're going to miss it. There's always been that expectation that they'll be back, and now they're not coming back."

Wes Hamilton Credit: ITV News

Wes Hamilton sells Doc Martin merchandise in her pasty shop 'May Contain Nuts'.

She says the extra crowds and disruption brought by the production weren't always popular with those that live in the village all year round. But, she enjoyed being part of it.

"From a personal point of view I really liked Doc Martin being here, it really didn't effect me as much as some other businesses. I will really miss them and it's a shame that they've gone, but things have to end. I think from other people's points of view they're probably quite glad it's over."

Doc Martin has now been broadcast to 138 countries worldwide.

US superfan or 'clunatic' Adele Gardner flew over from Las Vegas twice to visit the set in 2015 and 2017.

During her stays she met most of the Doc Martin cast - with star Martin Clunes surprising her group of friends by turning up at their dinner one evening.

She told ITV News West Country: "It was absolutely incredible, I couldn't believe he'd turned up, I'd only been in Port Isaac for 12 hours! After he'd left I got called over by the restaurant staff and they said Martin's paying for everyone's dinner tonight."

Martin Clunes having dinner with fans Credit: Adele Gardner

Describing her sadness at the series coming to an end, Adele says it's been a big part of her life.

She said: ''We're going to miss Doc Martin. I'm excited to see these new episodes, but it's kind of sad knowing that they're going to be the last, and I'm sure a lot of the fans feel the same way.''

Production company Buffalo Pictures has filmed a Christmas special to bid a final farewell to Doc Martin. It's also produced a documentary for ITV, provisionally titled “Doc Martin – ACelebration'' giving the audience a glimpse behind the scenes of the final series with thecast and crew.

Episode 1 of Series 10 airs on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday 7th September 2022.