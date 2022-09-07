Flatmates rescued from Bideford fire by 'heroic' rubbish collectors
Watch Sam Blackledge's report
A pair of friends have thanked 'heroic' rubbish collectors who woke them up as a fire broke out in Bideford town centre.
The blaze took hold at 5.30 am on Wednesday above Specsavers in the high street.
Cat Willson and Kirsty Higgins, who live in a neighbouring flat, say they woke up to banging and two council workers telling them there was a fire.
"We were half asleep, grabbed our blankets and dressing gowns and had to run out," Cat said.
"Our fire alarm wasn't triggered for ages, it would have taken a while save for the fact that the council workers had come and woken us up. It was a blessing."
Kirsty added: "They were heroes. They literally saved us, genuinely."
Incident commander Geoff Harding said there was 'significant damage' inside the top floor flat, which was unoccupied at the time.
"This is a big disruption to the town, but also to all the businesses in this part of the high street.
"We are still investigating it. There is a lot of debris inside the flat itself. We work closely with police investigation and insurance to try to understand what caused the fire."