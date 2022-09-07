A man in his 40s was attacked by a group of teenagers who tried to steal his e-scooter in Kingswood.

The victim was left with several suspected fractured ribs and bruising after the assault.

The incident happened in Kingswood Park and on Edward Street between 5.15pm and 5.30pm last Friday (2 September).

Avon and Somerset Police say the offenders, who all wore dark clothing, only made off with the e-scooter's key.

Officers are appealing for information and potential witnesses to the attack to come forward.