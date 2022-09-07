A large blaze has broke out on Bideford High Street with ten fire engines currently at the scene this morning (7 September).

Pictures show flames and smoke coming from the roof - it is understood to be the same building as Specsavers.

The road has been closed while fire crews deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are dealing with a significant fire at a domestic and commercial building in High Street, Bideford.

"Ten fire engines plus special appliances, police and ambulance are at the scene while firefighters deal with the fire.

"The road is closed so please stay away from the area."

Traffic monitoring service Inrix said: "A386 New Road both ways closed, queueing traffic due to building fire between Rope Walk and Wooder Wharf."