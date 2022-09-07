A planning application has been submitted to Gloucestershire Council for the second phase of new homes at Brabazon, the former Filton Airfield.

YTL, which is also developing an arena at the site, has submitted the application which it hopes will bring a sense of community to the area.

The new phase will introduce a ’living streets’ concept, with shared gardens and an additional play area for children. Apartment buildings will also feature communal gardens as well as access to residents’ fitness centres and workspaces.

YTL Developments claim the properties are up to 25% larger than other new homes, to accommodate dedicated space to work from home.

They say 61 of the new homes in the second phase will be affordable, bringing the total number of inclusive properties at the development to more than 100.

Sebastian Loyn, planning and development director of YTL developments said: “Brabazon is a thriving new neighbourhood located on a historic local landmark. We are working with world-renowned architects to ensure its future lives up to the legacy of its pioneering past.

“In the next few years, Brabazon will be transformed into the most exciting new city district in the South West. With the supersonic YTL Arena, Brabazon Park, the new rail station and MetroBus all due to be completed around the same time as the properties in this second phase, these really will be destination homes.”

If approved, the new development will be located next to the popular Aerospace Bristol Museum.

A Heritage Trail will connect the new district through to Hangar 16U, which is set to be reborn as a new local, social hub for the community.