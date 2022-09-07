Two sheep found dead and two injured in dog attack in Dorset

Two sheep have been killed and another two injured after a suspected dog attack near Ringstead Bay, Dorset.

Dorset police are investigating the incident which happened between 10am and 12pm on Saturday 27 August 2022.

The four sheep were attacked near the main car park at Ringstead Bay. Two sheep survived the attack and suffered head injuries - they lost their ears as a result of the attack.

Police Community Support Office Mike Sinnick, of Dorset Police’s Rural Crime Team, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident, which has resulted in the farmer seeing two of his animals killed and another two sheep left with nasty injuries.

He added “The area around the Ringstead car park would have been busy at the time of this incident on a Bank Holiday Saturday and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed anything to please come forward.

“We fully appreciate the impact attacks of this nature have on our farming communities and this incident serves as another sad reminder to dog owners of the importance of ensuring your dog is on a lead whenever it is near livestock.”