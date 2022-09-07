A woman from Bristol has been missing for more than three weeks.

65 year old Janet was last seen in the Easton area of Bristol on Saturday 13 August.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing to the public for help in finding her.

She is described as white, with shoulder-length brown hair, approximately 5ft 4ins tall and of large build.

Police say she often spends time in the Feeder Road, Sea Walls and Portway areas of Bristol.

They ask that anyone who may know where Janet is calls 999 quoting the reference 5222184668, or call 101 with any other information.