Babbacombe Cliff Railway remains closed today (8 September) following the death of an engineer in a 'tragic' incident last weekend.

A man in his 70s died on Sunday (5 September) in what police called an 'industrial incident'.

Devon and Cornwall Police have now stood down their cordon at the site after they closed Oddicombe beach and the access road down to it.

The closure impacted the South West Coast Path leading from Babbacombe Beach through to Oddicombe Beach and the path leading from St Marychurch in Torquay down to Oddicombe Beach.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "The police cordon has now been stood down and primacy for the investigation has been handed over to the Health and Safety Executive."

Earlier this week Lindsay Yelland, the Chairman of Babbacombe Cliff Railway issued a statement.

It reads: “All of us at the railway are devastated by the death of a dearly loved engineer yesterday in a tragic accident unrelated to the operation of the railway.

"We are fully cooperating with the Health and Safety Executive and no further comment will be made”.

The incident happened at around 10.10am on Sunday morning, when the engineer sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.