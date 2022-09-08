Yeovil Town Football Club have confirmed that their head of player development and former Bristol Rovers and Exeter City forward Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The announcement was made by his current club Yeovil Town on Thursday at their weekly press conference.

In a statement released by the club Stewart said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank those closest to me for their unwavering support since my recent diagnosis.

“As I take the time to adjust, my intention is to continue to enjoy my work in football andspend time with my family.

“In the future, I would like to use my platform within football to help raise awarenessaround MND, but in the short-term, I would like to ask for privacy on behalf of myself andmy family.”

Yeovil Town's manager Chris Hargreaves said: "He's someone who, once he's in, he is all in and he's been like that as a player and now a coach.

"I'm overwhelmed about what's been said about Marcus but I wouldn't expect anything less because of who he is and what he's done and what he stands for.

"He's a friend and he's also excellent to work with - he's someone I respect."

Stewart enjoyed a successful 20-year playing career, making over 300 appearances for teams right across the West Country.

Born in the city he started his career with Bristol Rovers, playing with the team for 5 years before earning himself a move to Huddersfield.

There were then other spells in the Premier League with Sunderland and Ipswich before he returned to the West Country to play for Bristol City, the team he supported as a boy.

The twilight of his career saw him move to Yeovil and then also Exeter City where he eventually hung up his boots, his last match actually being a 2-0 home win against the club where he made his football league debut Bristol Rovers.

Stewart with former Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke during their spell in charge of the club. Credit: PA images

After his retirement from playing Stewart moved in to coaching and management, predominantly working at the clubs where he made his name as a player.

He worked at Exeter City and then became a key member of the backroom staff when Darrell Clarke took Bristol Rovers from the National League to League One.

He moved to Walsall and now finds himself head of player development at Yeovil Town.