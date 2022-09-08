A man has been taken to hospital after he became trapped in an overturned car in Hayle, Cornwall.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (September 8) on Carnsew Road shortly before 5:30am.

The man had to be rescued from the vehicle after becoming trapped when it completely flipped over.

He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The road was closed for around three hours, but completely reopened by 9am.