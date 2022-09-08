An investigation has been launched by Avon and Somerset Police after a York City FC player was racially abused during a game against Yeovil Town FC.

The incident happened during last Saturday's game (3 September) against York.

Police say one or several offenders were sat in the Screwfix Stand of Yeovil’s Huish Park stadium.

A spokesperson for the force said: "As part of our inquiry we’ve reviewed a recording of the incident which was posted online before being removed and are in touch with both clubs as well as North Yorkshire Police.

"Anyone who was in the Screwfix Stand during Saturday’s game and saw or heard anything which could help is asked to get in touch."

The player who was the target of the abuse will be spoken to by officers and offered support.