Police release CCTV footage after 24 vehicles set alight in arson attack

Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to

Avon and Somerset Police are asking the public to help them identify a man after 24 vehicles were set alight in South Gloucestershire.

The arson attacks took place in April. Police say two men set fire to a number of vehicles in the Bradley Stoke and Stoke Gifford area during the early hours of Sunday (3 April).

The incident saw a South Gloucestershire charity lose half its fleet of vans leaving them unable to conduct their usual rounds.

More than 20 vehicles were targeted throughout the night Credit: ITV West Country

A 26-year-old man was charged with 24 counts of arson in April and is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (12 September).

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "As part of these ongoing enquiries, CCTV footage of a man aged in his late teens or early 20s who’s wearing a distinctive black and grey hooded top and grey jogging bottoms is being released.

"Officers think the man in the footage may have information which could help their inquiry and ask anyone who recognises him to contact them."