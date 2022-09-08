A Royal Marine based at RNAS Culdrose is taking on a mammoth challenge to raise money for a mountain rescue charity.

Corporal Sam Hammond, a weapons instructor at the Helston naval base will be hiking over 17 miles, with 2,200 metres of elevation gain, all with a fridge weighing 60lbs strapped to his back.

The 29-year-old from Redruth set a goal of raising £2,500 for the Llanberis Mountain Rescue team, climbing the three Welsh peaks: Pen Y Fan, Cadair Idris and Snowdon.

The timing of the challenge will depend on weather conditions but could take place as early as the end of September.

Corporal Hammond told ITV: “I spend a lot of my time up in Snowdon when I’ve got leave from work in the Royal Navy or Royal Marines.

“Luckily, I’ve never had to use the rescue service, but they’re what everyone needs so I’ve found a way to give back with something that’s going to open people’s eyes.

“On some of my visits to Snowdon, I’ve seen people with crocs on, which is ridiculous. It might be the middle of summer, but the weather can change very quickly, and people can easily end up getting rescued.”

“When I thought of what to do to raise awareness and support Llanberis Mountain Rescue, I remembered seeing a man running a marathon with a fridge.

“Initially, I’d just planned to climb Snowdon with the fridge, but someone had already done that, so I’ve gone one step further and am now climbing three mountains in 24 hours.

Corporal Sam Hammond will climb the three Welsh peaks with a fridge strapped to his back Credit: Royal Navy

Sam has been overwhelmed by the support of family and friends.

“So far I’ve managed to raise over £800 which is a great start. Everyone has been very supportive, especially my partner who’s joined me on every run she can, carrying extra food and water for me," he said.

"I’m really enjoying the training and I’m really enjoying the support that comes with it.”

As a marine, Sam has switched his indoor training regime to getting outdoors twice a week with a weight on his back.

“For three months I’ve been training outdoors twice a week, once with the fridge and once without. As soon as I came up with the idea, I started training, and the support and fundraising came later.

“As part of raising awareness I’ve contacted Guinness World records, who haven’t got back to me just yet, but I’m hoping to get them on board.

“The fundraiser will be filmed so hopefully we can backdate it and get their support."

Sam will be documenting the journey on Instagram, at @man_vs_fridge.