West Country politicians pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death

Politicians across the West Country have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who has died today.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: "My thoughts and those of people across Bristol are with His Majesty The King, his children, and the wider Royal Family"This year's Platinum Jubilee celebrated Her Majesty The Queen’s unprecedented service"City Hall is lit up in remembrance and its flags are at half-mast"

Dan Norris, West of England Metro Mayor said: "This is an immensely sad day. Her Majesty the Queen has been a constant presence during all of our lives and during so many periods of immense change, not just in the West of England and the UK but across the globe.

"She has been an exemplar who always put service first. It is almost unimaginable such a reliable fixture in our lives is no longer with us.

"As so many across the country mourn this huge loss, I send my deepest sympathies and those of residents of the West of England, to the King, the Queen Consort and everyone who loved this most remarkable woman”.

Wera Hobhouse MP, Member of Parliament for Bath said: "This is devastating news for the country. The Queen was a loyal and committed stateswoman who represented the best of the country for 70 years. The reaction shows in what massive esteem the Queen is held."Her legacy will live on as a fantastic head of state and the longest-serving monarch in the world. The Queen represented duty and courage, as well as warmth and compassion.

"She was a living reminder of our collective past, of the greatest generation and their sacrifices for our freedom. My thoughts are with Her Majesty’s family at what must be an impossibly difficult time.”

Chris Loder MP, Member of Parliament for West Dorset said: "I am so immensely sad to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Queen Elizabeth has been our monarch for 70 years.

"The most incredible Head of the nation and the commonwealth, a true constant in all our lives, she leaves the most enormous void. Queen Elizabeth has visited us in West Dorset on many occasions and on behalf of the people of West Dorset I extend my deepest sympathies to the Royal Family as we share in their grief and to whom I send our deepest condolences."

The Lord Lieutenant for Devon, David Fursdon said: "It is with great sadness that we hear of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the people of the County of Devon, I convey that sadness and send our deepest sympathies to the royal family.

"Her Majesty the Queen visited Devon on many occasions since meeting for the first time Prince Philip at the Royal Naval College in Devon. She and the Duke of Edinburgh returned on numerous occasions to our county, which they were both always fond of.

"As our monarch, she has dedicated her life to her country in all that she has done, and with unwavering support to all our armed forces.

"With commitment and energy and even into our later years and as a mother, grandmother, wife and matriarch, she has shown no less a commitment to her family. Her family and the country will miss her greatly. She will, however, continue to be an example to us all."

In a tweet, Michelle Donelan, the MP for Chippenham said: "Words cannot express my sadness at the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. Like most people, I have never known without The Queen as our Head of State."

Johnny Mercer, the MP for Plymouth Moor View, said "Devastating news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away.""You set the most flawless example for us all. It was the privilege of my life to serve you."

Karin Smyth, the MP for Bristol South said: "As our nation mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, we reflect also on a life of unparalleled service, commitment and dedication. Her devotion to our country was unwavering for the entirety of her reign.

"We think also of her family, and wish them comfort at this time."