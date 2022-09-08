Two 15-year-olds have been arrested after a fight broke out between two groups of teenagers in a McDonald's in Gloucester.

The incident happened shortly after 5.45pm on Tuesday (6 September) in the fast food restaurant on Westgate Street.

Gloucestershire Police say the altercation involved two groups of teenagers who were known to each other and appeared to have weapons.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Two teenagers were already in the city centre restaurant when they were approached by a group of three youths from outside.

"Both groups appeared to have weapons and all of them ran from the scene before police arrived.

"Officers are now looking to piece together what has happened and would like to speak to anyone in McDonald’s at the time."

They are also urging anyone who may have been injured to come forward and seek medical attention. No injuries have currently been reported to the police.

Two 15-year-olds from Gloucester have been arrested on suspicion of affray and carrying an offensive weapon. They are in police custody.