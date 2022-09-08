Two drivers have been seriously injured in a crash on the A48 in the Forest of Dean.

The collision happened close to the Esso garage in Chaxhill at around 11.30am on Saturday 3 September.

Two vehicles, a white Vauxhall e-Corsa and a Black Suzuki Swift were involved in the crash.

Both drivers needed to be cut free from the cars by Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

They were airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, they are still receiving treatment for their injuries.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw a white Vauxhall driving between Blakeney and Chaxhill between 11am and 11.30am or who has relevant dashcam footage of the vehicles involved.

"They would also like to speak to anyone who was using the garage at the time who may have seen the collision and has not already spoken to police."

Anybody with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the police website, quoting incident 186 of 3 September.