A woman was raped by a stranger on a footpath in Cheltenham.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was then found by a member of the public on the Honeybourne Line.

Gloucestershire Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigations into the incident which happened shortly after 5am on Saturday 6 August.

The incident happened off a footpath in Cheltenham Credit: Google maps

A spokesperson for the force said: "The investigation has been ongoing, and it is believed a man raped the woman off the path shortly before 5am. The woman did not know the man.

"Extensive CCTV enquiries have been taking place and police would now like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the ongoing investigation."

It is understood the man had walked across the Waitrose bridge, through the underpass under the bridge and onto the Honeybourne Line. He was last seen in Gloucester Road and Libertus Road.

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV is asked to contact police on their website and quoting incident 74 of 6 August.