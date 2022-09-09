Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby game postponed following Queen's death

The Bristol Bears v Bath Rugby game has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Premier League fixture which was due to take place this evening (9 September) at Ashton Gate will now go ahead tomorrow at 5.30pm.

The rescheduled match will also pay tribute to her Majesty The Queen, both clubs have confirmed.

Games will start with a minute's silence and players will wear black armbands.

A spokesperson from Bristol Bears Rugby Club said: "Following the decision from the Premiership Rugby Board to postpone Friday night fixtures, tickets for Friday night remain valid for the rescheduled date.

"The occasion will pay tribute to the memory of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Further information to match purchasers will be communicated shortly.

"We thank supporters for their continued patience. We continue to send our thoughts and condolences to The Royal Family at the loss of Her Majesty."

Information for those who can't attend the rearranged fixture can be found here.

It follows the Premiership Rugby's announcement that all games yesterday (8 September) and today (9 September) have been rescheduled.

Gloucester Rugby's home game against Wasps' on Sunday is due to go ahead as planned.

All EFL football fixtures that were due to take place on Friday and Saturday have also been postponed, including: